HashCoin Hits Market Cap of $227,559.66 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $227,559.66 and $48,169.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One HashCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00043250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.08 or 0.00302252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00029999 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $672.83 or 0.02052450 BTC.

HashCoin Token Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io.

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

