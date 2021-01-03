Hays plc (HAS.L) (LON:HAS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $122.57

Hays plc (HAS.L) (LON:HAS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $122.57 and traded as high as $143.40. Hays plc (HAS.L) shares last traded at $143.00, with a volume of 550,314 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 138.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 122.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.80.

Hays plc (HAS.L) Company Profile (LON:HAS)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Hays plc (HAS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays plc (HAS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.