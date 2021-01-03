H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

HEES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. H&E Equipment Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of HEES opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.10, a PEG ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.42. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $33.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $289.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 27.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 283.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 20.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 472.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Featured Story: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H&E Equipment Services (HEES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.