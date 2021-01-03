Head to Head Analysis: Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) vs. Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) and Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Qutoutiao has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medallia has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Qutoutiao and Medallia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qutoutiao $790.85 million 0.57 -$386.20 million ($1.52) -1.05 Medallia $402.46 million 12.42 -$112.33 million ($1.35) -24.61

Medallia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qutoutiao. Medallia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qutoutiao, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of Qutoutiao shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of Medallia shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Qutoutiao and Medallia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qutoutiao -37.20% N/A -81.44% Medallia -28.69% -24.84% -12.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Qutoutiao and Medallia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qutoutiao 0 0 0 0 N/A Medallia 0 2 8 0 2.80

Medallia has a consensus price target of $36.40, suggesting a potential upside of 9.57%. Given Medallia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Medallia is more favorable than Qutoutiao.

Summary

Medallia beats Qutoutiao on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao Inc. operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product include Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users. It also offers Midu Novels, a mobile literature application that offers users free literature supported by advertising, as well as Midu Lite mobile literature application. The company was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. Qutoutiao Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc. provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions. It offers products for enterprises to capture signals, including Medallia Conversations, Medallia Crowdicity, Medallia Digital, Medallia Employee Ideas, Medallia LivingLens, Medallia Social, and Medallia Zingle; and analytics, insights, and artificial intelligence products, such as Medallia Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics, Medallia Theme Explorer/Text Analytics, Journey Analytics, and CX360. The company also provides insights on customer experience within the organization to take action comprising Medallia Applications, Medallia Mobile, Medallia Voices, and Org Sync. In addition, it offers professional services, which include managed, implementation, and other services. The company serves retail, technology, manufacturing, financial services, insurance, and hospitality industries. Medallia, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

