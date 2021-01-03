Head to Head Comparison: Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) versus Blue River Bancshares (OTCMKTS:BRBI)

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) and Blue River Bancshares (OTCMKTS:BRBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and Blue River Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Bancorp 11.92% 4.50% 0.49% Blue River Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and Blue River Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Bancorp $377.42 million 2.52 $87.72 million $1.10 10.95 Blue River Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Blue River Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Brookline Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Brookline Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of Blue River Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Brookline Bancorp and Blue River Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookline Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75 Blue River Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.94%. Given Brookline Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Brookline Bancorp is more favorable than Blue River Bancshares.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats Blue River Bancshares on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases for equipment financing for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans. It also provides term loans, letters of credit, foreign exchange, cash management, investment advisory, and online and mobile banking services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 51 full-service banking offices in greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Blue River Bancshares

Blue River Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides community banking and lending services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, and time deposits; and short and long-term real estate, consumer, commercial, and other loans. Blue River Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Shelbyville, Indiana with offices in Shelbyville, Morristown, and Shelby County, Indiana; and Lexington and Fayette County, Kentucky. It has a loan production office in Shelbyville, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.