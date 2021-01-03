Head to Head Review: Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) & Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA)

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) and Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Accuray and Encision, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray 0 1 2 0 2.67 Encision 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accuray currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.85%. Given Accuray’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Accuray is more favorable than Encision.

Profitability

This table compares Accuray and Encision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray 3.41% 4.33% 0.56% Encision -2.50% -8.19% -3.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Accuray and Encision’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray $382.93 million 0.99 $3.83 million ($0.08) -52.13 Encision $7.67 million 0.65 -$200,000.00 N/A N/A

Accuray has higher revenue and earnings than Encision.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.8% of Accuray shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Accuray shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.2% of Encision shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Accuray has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Encision has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Accuray beats Encision on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. Its CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. The company also offers the TomoTherapy System, including the Radixact System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. It markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through sales organizations, sales agents, and group purchasing organizations; and directly, as well as through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Asia, and South America to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Encision

Encision Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. The company provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures. Its AEM instruments product line comprises a range of endo-mechanical instruments, including scissors, graspers, and dissectors, as well as fixed-tip electrodes and suction-irrigation electrodes. The company also offers various handles, which are used for advanced laparoscopic procedures that incorporate stiffer shafts and ergonomic features; and AEM EndoShield 2 burn protection systems, as well as markets AEM monitor product line that is used in conjunction with AEM instruments. It sells its products through a network of direct and independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

