Head to Head Review: Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) and Oblong (NYSE:OBLG)

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oblong and Alithya Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oblong $12.83 million 3.10 -$7.76 million N/A N/A Alithya Group $210.26 million 0.51 -$29.82 million ($0.16) -13.06

Oblong has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alithya Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Oblong shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Alithya Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Oblong shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oblong and Alithya Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oblong 0 0 0 0 N/A Alithya Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Alithya Group has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.54%. Given Alithya Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alithya Group is more favorable than Oblong.

Profitability

This table compares Oblong and Alithya Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oblong -80.32% -80.56% -47.91% Alithya Group -16.47% -13.68% -6.93%

Risk & Volatility

Oblong has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alithya Group has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alithya Group beats Oblong on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc. provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Glowpoint and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations. The company offers managed videoconferencing, hybrid videoconferencing, video meeting suites, and webcasting services, as well as JoinMyVideo, an on-demand video meeting room service. It also provides remote service management services, including Resolve – Total Support, a management and support service; Helpdesk, which provides level 1 support; and Proactive Monitoring, a remote and automated monitoring service. In addition, the company offers Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic; Cloud Connect: Converge, which provides customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customers to leverage their existing carrier for the extension of a layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as onsite support or dispatch, as well as configuration or customization of equipment or software on behalf of customers; and resells video equipment to its customers. It serves customers in the enterprise, commercial, and public sector markets. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Askida CT, a solution that allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; Capsure RF, a cloud based platform for healthcare providers to maximize material management processes; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochem turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare facilities and to centralized electronic health records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

