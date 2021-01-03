Head to Head Review: Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) versus W Technologies (OTCMKTS:WTCG)

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) and W Technologies (OTCMKTS:WTCG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Entertainment and W Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Entertainment -17.22% -43.76% -5.79% W Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Golden Entertainment has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W Technologies has a beta of 4.52, indicating that its share price is 352% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Golden Entertainment and W Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Entertainment $973.41 million 0.58 -$39.54 million ($0.87) -22.86 W Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

W Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Golden Entertainment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Golden Entertainment and W Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Entertainment 0 1 3 0 2.75 W Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $22.75, suggesting a potential upside of 14.38%. Given Golden Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Golden Entertainment is more favorable than W Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.1% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Golden Entertainment beats W Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, and grocery stores in Nevada and Montana; and ownership and operation of branded taverns with slots, which target local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 10,900 slots in approximately 1,000 locations. The company was formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to Golden Entertainment, Inc. in July 2015. Golden Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

W Technologies Company Profile

W Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides social media and mobile marketing solutions. Its products and services include mobile marketing campaigns, mobile optimized Websites, kiosk based mobile loyalty rewards programs, digital signage networks, and transit system location based mobile signage platforms. The company also licenses/distributes liquid crystal displays and priority remote management software. W Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

