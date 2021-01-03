Head to Head Review: Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) versus Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTCMKTS:SCBH)

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) and Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTCMKTS:SCBH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Stock Yards Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seacoast Commerce Banc has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.6% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Seacoast Commerce Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Stock Yards Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Seacoast Commerce Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share. Stock Yards Bancorp pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stock Yards Bancorp and Seacoast Commerce Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stock Yards Bancorp $197.55 million 4.65 $66.07 million $2.89 14.01 Seacoast Commerce Banc $73.59 million 0.00 $14.59 million N/A N/A

Stock Yards Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Seacoast Commerce Banc.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Stock Yards Bancorp and Seacoast Commerce Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stock Yards Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Seacoast Commerce Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stock Yards Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.40%.

Profitability

This table compares Stock Yards Bancorp and Seacoast Commerce Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stock Yards Bancorp 30.12% 14.82% 1.57% Seacoast Commerce Banc N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Stock Yards Bancorp beats Seacoast Commerce Banc on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction and development, undeveloped land, real estate mortgage, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers securities brokerage services through an arrangement with a third party broker-dealer; and financial planning, investment management, retirement planning, trust, and estate services. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 42 full service banking locations, including 32 in the Louisville metropolitan statistical area (MSA), 5 in Indianapolis MSA, and 5 in Cincinnati MSA. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Seacoast Commerce Banc

Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings operates as a bank holding company for Seacoast Commerce Bank that provides various banking products and services principally to small and middle market businesses and individuals in California. Its deposits products include interest checking, investors' money market, basic money market, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises various loans and lines of credit, as well as small business administration financing. It also provides cash management services, including remote deposit capture and lockbox processing services; online banking services; and wire transfer, ATM, and Ach services. In addition, the company offers property management and homeowner association banking solutions, as well as exchange services. It operates four full service branches in San Juan Capistrano, Encinitas, National City, and San Diego, California under the Seacoast Commerce Bank name. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

