Head to Head Survey: PPJ Healthcare Enterprises (OTCMKTS:PPJE) versus MSCI (NYSE:MSCI)

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises (OTCMKTS:PPJE) and MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSCI has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PPJ Healthcare Enterprises and MSCI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPJ Healthcare Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MSCI $1.56 billion 23.76 $563.65 million $6.44 69.34

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than PPJ Healthcare Enterprises.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.2% of MSCI shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of MSCI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PPJ Healthcare Enterprises and MSCI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPJ Healthcare Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A MSCI 0 5 5 0 2.50

MSCI has a consensus price target of $396.50, suggesting a potential downside of 11.20%. Given MSCI’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MSCI is more favorable than PPJ Healthcare Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares PPJ Healthcare Enterprises and MSCI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPJ Healthcare Enterprises N/A N/A N/A MSCI 34.28% -226.94% 15.60%

Summary

MSCI beats PPJ Healthcare Enterprises on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Company Profile

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides automated healthcare reimbursement cycle, online health information digital-systems, and practice information management digital-system software to health care providers and general businesses worldwide. The company offers the Automated Biller, a medical billing system that allows physicians to bill their medical insurance claims at the point of service without data entry, coding, or billing personnel. It also provides billing, specialty medical billing, collection, and workers comp lien collection services for health care providers in the areas of pain management, anesthesia and surgery centers practices, and various specialties of medicine. The company was formerly known as PPJ Enterprise and changed its name to PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. in October 2014. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, applications, and services that provide clients with an integrated view of risk and return, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, and counterparty risk across various asset classes, spanning short, medium, and long-term time horizons; and various managed services for clients such as consolidation of client portfolio data from various sources, review and reconciliation of input data and results, and customized reporting consultants and investors in hedge funds. The ESG segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors impact the long-term risk of their investments; and data and ratings products for use in the construction of equity and fixed income indexes to help institutional investors benchmark ESG investment performance and issue index-based investment products, as well as manage, measure, and report on ESG mandates. The Real Estate segment offers real estate performance analysis for funds, investors, and managers. This segment provides products and services that include research, reporting, market data, and benchmarking; and business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers. The company serves asset owners and managers, banks, and wealth managers. MSCI Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

