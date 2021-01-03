Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th.

Healthcare Trust of America has raised its dividend by 5.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Healthcare Trust of America has a payout ratio of 533.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.9%.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

HTA stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.60 and a beta of 0.56.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthcare Trust of America news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $903,694.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HTA has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.11.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.