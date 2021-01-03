HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.69.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $69.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,394.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.69. HealthEquity has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $88.78.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $710,157.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,682 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,299,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,509,000 after buying an additional 1,247,824 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,408,000 after buying an additional 1,196,238 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,505,000 after buying an additional 1,108,938 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,996,000 after buying an additional 780,916 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,910,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,479,000 after buying an additional 580,416 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

