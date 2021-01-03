Hedget (HGET) Achieves Market Cap of $3.49 Million

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, Hedget has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hedget has a total market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $463,807.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedget token can currently be bought for approximately $1.99 or 0.00005890 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00027231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00112108 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00156950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.11 or 0.00485455 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00260854 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018045 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003263 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget.

Buying and Selling Hedget

Hedget can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

