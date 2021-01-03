Helios Technologies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th.

Helios Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 18.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Helios Technologies to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

HLIO opened at $53.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 77.23 and a beta of 1.21. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $54.20.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

