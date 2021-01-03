Helium (HNT) Trading Down 6.8% This Week

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, Helium has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Helium coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00003750 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia. Helium has a total market cap of $82.01 million and $636,288.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00015381 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.95 or 0.00231330 BTC.

About Helium

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,084,749 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

