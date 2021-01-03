HelloGold Trading Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 40.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One HelloGold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. HelloGold has a market cap of $223,687.10 and approximately $2.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HelloGold has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00037784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.17 or 0.00256891 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00014677 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00025236 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.72 or 0.01979629 BTC.

HelloGold Profile

HGT is a token. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HelloGold is www.hgfoundation.io. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here. HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold.

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

