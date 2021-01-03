Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €80.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HEN3. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €91.13 ($107.22).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) alerts:

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) stock opened at €92.30 ($108.59) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The business’s 50 day moving average is €89.65 and its 200-day moving average is €87.48.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.