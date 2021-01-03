Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

HFWA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Heritage Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut Heritage Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $839.93 million, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.79. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $28.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.07 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 4,516 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $107,435.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,577.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the third quarter valued at $127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 341.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the third quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

