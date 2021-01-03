HeroNode Price Up 24% Over Last Week (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, HeroNode has traded up 24% against the US dollar. HeroNode has a total market capitalization of $104,020.15 and approximately $26.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeroNode token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Bilaxy and Token Store.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HeroNode alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00029433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00121255 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00169756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.50 or 0.00505858 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00264331 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018967 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003335 BTC.

HeroNode Token Profile

HeroNode’s launch date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io. HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node.

HeroNode Token Trading

HeroNode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, IDEX, Bibox, Bilaxy and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeroNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeroNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.