Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.55

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.55 and traded as high as $1.95. Hill International shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 393,191 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $107.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.96.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Hill International had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hill International stock. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 843,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,475 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 1.51% of Hill International worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hill International Company Profile (NYSE:HIL)

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

