Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Hiscox stock remained flat at $$13.60 during trading on Tuesday. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,726. Hiscox has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.