Hive Trading Down 0% This Week (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $48.75 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001098 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 56.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 419,018,477 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

Buying and Selling Hive

Hive can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

