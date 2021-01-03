Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.22 Million

Analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to report sales of $36.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.58 million to $36.85 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $38.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $143.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.62 million to $143.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $143.29 million, with estimates ranging from $141.17 million to $145.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.69 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 43.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a report on Sunday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 36.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 38,773 shares in the last quarter. 20.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMLP traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $14.30. 85,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,971. Höegh LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $475.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.87.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

