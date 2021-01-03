Honest Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,418.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Honest has a market cap of $660,910.92 and $2,418.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest token can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy. During the last seven days, Honest has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00029106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00122934 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00172106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.07 or 0.00517050 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00020200 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00266108 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Honest Token Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog.

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

