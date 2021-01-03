Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HWM. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Howmet Aerospace from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised Howmet Aerospace from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.22.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.92. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.