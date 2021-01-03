Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

HWM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Howmet Aerospace from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Argus raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.92.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 195.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,991,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,563,000 after purchasing an additional 27,754,882 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,801,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,205,000 after buying an additional 7,170,039 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,700,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 28,088.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,976,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,213,000 after buying an additional 4,959,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.