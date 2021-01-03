Hush (HUSH) Market Cap Tops $359,667.16

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Hush has a total market cap of $359,667.16 and $91,035.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hush has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for about $0.0345 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.02 or 0.00171644 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00026124 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00041723 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000284 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.