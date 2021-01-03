Hush Price Reaches $0.0345 on Top Exchanges (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Hush has a total market capitalization of $359,667.16 and approximately $91,035.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hush has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.02 or 0.00171644 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00026124 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00041723 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000284 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.