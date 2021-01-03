iBTC Reaches One Day Volume of $9.00 (IBTC)

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, iBTC has traded 35.7% higher against the US dollar. iBTC has a market cap of $16,346.50 and $9.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iBTC token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00031411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00128406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.61 or 0.00552688 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00148966 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 80.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005822 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00271000 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00019458 BTC.

iBTC Profile

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 tokens. iBTC’s official website is ibtctoken.com. iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken.

iBTC Token Trading

iBTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

