Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a drug discovery and development company that is developing drug candidates to treat cancer and infectious, respiratory, and autoimmune diseases, and for use in combination with therapeutic and prophylactic vaccines. Idera’s proprietary drug candidates are designed to modulate Toll-like Receptors, the body’s first line of immune defense. Idera’s pioneering DNA chemistry expertise enables it to identify drug candidates for internal development and creates opportunities for multiple collaborative alliances. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Idera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDRA opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar bought 69,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,292.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $160,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 68,429 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 105,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 22,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

