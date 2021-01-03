IDEX (IDEX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.00 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. IDEX has a market cap of $16.29 million and $2.00 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IDEX has traded 16% lower against the dollar. One IDEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0289 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IDEX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00030913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00125438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.46 or 0.00544273 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00145523 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00268682 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00019096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00051002 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,504,659 tokens. The official website for IDEX is idex.market. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.