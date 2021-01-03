Ignition (IC) Trading 62.4% Higher This Week

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, Ignition has traded 62.4% higher against the dollar. Ignition has a total market cap of $73,612.67 and approximately $22.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ignition Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,384,182 coins and its circulating supply is 1,371,009 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org.

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

