Image Scan Holdings plc (IGE.L) (LON:IGE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.29

Shares of Image Scan Holdings plc (IGE.L) (LON:IGE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and traded as high as $2.87. Image Scan Holdings plc (IGE.L) shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 30,861 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of £3.82 million and a P/E ratio of 28.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.32.

Image Scan Holdings plc manufactures and sells portable X-ray systems for security and counter terrorism applications worldwide. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, FlatScan2-15, and FlatScan-Lite X-ray systems; mail screening products, including Mailscan2 Cabinet systems used for screening mail, parcels, and small packages and Axis Conveyor systems used for scanning hand baggage in non-aviation environments; conveyor systems comprises AXIS-64, a system for screening mail and packages and AXIS-3D that offers real-time 3D X-ray images; and vehicle screening systems which includes SVXi, ThreatScan, and latScan portable X-ray systems.

