Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

IBTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.64.

IBTX stock opened at $62.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.88. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $64.54.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $157.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.18 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alicia Kuhn Harrison purchased 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.99 per share, with a total value of $105,207.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,873.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Stacy Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $887,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,924,782.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,325 shares of company stock valued at $197,256 and sold 17,056 shares valued at $995,168. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3,155.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 217,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the period. 65.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

