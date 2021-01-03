Indorse Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $249.00 (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Indorse Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded down 33% against the US dollar. Indorse Token has a total market capitalization of $183,720.34 and approximately $249.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00042860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.49 or 0.00290056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00029928 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014937 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $678.12 or 0.02059817 BTC.

About Indorse Token

Indorse Token (IND) is a token. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse.

Indorse Token Token Trading

Indorse Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

