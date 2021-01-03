Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Brokerages expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report sales of $3.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.46 billion. Infosys posted sales of $3.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year sales of $13.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 billion to $13.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $15.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on INFY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.34.

INFY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,693,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,382,547. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,094,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049,297 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Infosys by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,785,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,661,000 after buying an additional 3,019,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,669,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,204,000 after buying an additional 1,328,865 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Infosys by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,579,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299,642 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 500.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,943,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

