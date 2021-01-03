Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.17% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,319.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 199.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

IIPR opened at $183.13 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $199.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.55.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 143.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IIPR shares. BidaskClub downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.