Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will post $1.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $230,000.00 and the highest is $2.30 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $280,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 264.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 million to $4.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.70 million, with estimates ranging from $2.10 million to $50.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

INO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Maxim Group upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $187,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 844,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,940.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $213,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 342.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. 32.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INO stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,945,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,757,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $33.79. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

