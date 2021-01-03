Insider Selling: Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) VP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ABMD stock opened at $324.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.80. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $328.83.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.89 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

