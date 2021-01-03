Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Sells $995,311.20 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $995,311.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,794,430 shares in the company, valued at $106,373,810.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ADPT opened at $59.13 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $65.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.01 and its 200-day moving average is $46.62.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 753.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

