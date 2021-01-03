Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells $4,357,211.58 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Christopher White sold 154,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $4,357,211.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 374,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,380.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

On Friday, December 18th, Christopher White sold 8,415 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $225,017.10.

Shares of BE opened at $28.66 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

BE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.