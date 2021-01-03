Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $377,172.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $377,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,397,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $125,952.00.

On Monday, December 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,600 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $376,812.00.

On Monday, December 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $120,552.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $292,620.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $114,792.00.

On Friday, December 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,200 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $209,066.00.

On Friday, December 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 800 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $73,968.00.

On Monday, December 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,300 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.78, for a total value of $306,174.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $277,050.00.

On Monday, November 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $91,360.00.

CRVL opened at $106.00 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $106.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.18.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $136.03 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 92.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in CorVel by 14.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CorVel by 28.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in CorVel in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CorVel by 1.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 44.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

