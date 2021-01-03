Insider Selling: Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Sells 861 Shares of Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $376.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $375.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.0% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 26.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.52.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

