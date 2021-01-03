Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.16, for a total value of $6,754,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.78, for a total value of $4,373,400.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $4,016,700.00.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $211.82 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $227.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -441.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.16 and a 200-day moving average of $133.44.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 518.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,685,000 after buying an additional 3,685,952 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,430,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,292,000 after buying an additional 1,251,420 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 474.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,181,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,191,000 after buying an additional 975,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,242,000 after buying an additional 825,093 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.35.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

