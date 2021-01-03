Insider Selling: Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) COO Sells $14,747.63 in Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $14,747.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,689.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Santos Salvador Dada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Santos Salvador Dada sold 3,400 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Santos Salvador Dada sold 2,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $70,100.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Santos Salvador Dada sold 500 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $17,535.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Santos Salvador Dada sold 4,915 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $134,081.20.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Santos Salvador Dada sold 300 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $8,106.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Santos Salvador Dada sold 300 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $8,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Santos Salvador Dada sold 899 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $24,317.95.

On Friday, November 20th, Santos Salvador Dada sold 200 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $5,408.00.

Shares of ESTA opened at $37.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.21 million, a P/E ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $37.88.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. The company had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Establishment Labs by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 12.3% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 96.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 54.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

