Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Sells $85,870.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,314. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $84,090.60.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.74, for a total transaction of $85,169.40.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total transaction of $88,731.30.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $86,539.60.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total transaction of $83,142.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total transaction of $85,956.80.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total transaction of $123,432.16.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total transaction of $112,114.68.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $118,854.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total transaction of $112,063.56.

NASDAQ FB opened at $273.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $778.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $275.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.21.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

