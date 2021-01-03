Insider Selling: Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Sells $239,771.84 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 7,364 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $239,771.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,489.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Morphic stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average is $27.67.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

MORF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MORF. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 8,338.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Morphic by 208.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Morphic by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morphic by 32.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Morphic by 33.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

