Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Insider Sells 12,431 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) insider Mark G. Merrill sold 12,431 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $508,552.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,501. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 0.83. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $42.59.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $378.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.94 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the third quarter worth $530,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 29.2% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 546.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 60,073 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,112,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,812,000 after acquiring an additional 79,951 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTGR shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen upgraded NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

