Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Sells $22,743,000.00 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $22,743,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jack Dorsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.87, for a total value of $21,687,000.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $20,969,000.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $20,914,000.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total value of $20,274,000.00.

SQ opened at $217.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.63. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $243.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.14 billion, a PE ratio of 351.03 and a beta of 2.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Square from $141.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Square from $44.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 3.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Square by 93.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 25,523 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Square by 50.2% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

