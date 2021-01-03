Insight Chain (INB) Price Tops $1.49

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Insight Chain has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Insight Chain has a total market cap of $520.79 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Chain coin can now be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00004358 BTC on major exchanges including $10.39, $7.50, $13.77 and $51.55.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insight Chain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00033807 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001438 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00019935 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004226 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002901 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Insight Chain Coin Profile

INB is a coin. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 coins. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Insight Chain’s official website is www.insightchain.io.

Buying and Selling Insight Chain

Insight Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $7.50, $10.39, $50.98, $24.43, $20.33, $33.94, $51.55, $24.68, $13.77, $32.15 and $5.60. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insight Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.